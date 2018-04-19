Gadgets: 5 of the best cameras

We look at 5 of the best cameras

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Digital SLR Body, www.jessops.com, £3,249

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV represents some of the best Canon full-frame DSLR technology currently available, making it the Canon camera of choice for advanced and professional photographers alike. The 5D Mark IV features a 30.4-megapixel CMOS sensor, the highest resolution sensor to be included in a Canon 5D-series camera so far and it benefits from an increased ISO sensitivity range of ISO 100-32,000, which means it will deliver high quality lowlight images with noticeably less noise at lower ISO settings than its predecessor; the Canon 5D Mark III.

Sony Cyber-Shot RX100 MK5 Premium Compact Camera, www.argos.co.uk, £899.99

Meet the RX100 V — the first RX100 series camera with Fast Hybrid AF combining focal-plane phase-detection AF and contrast-detection AF for fast 0.05 sec3. AF speed, an enhanced system enabling continuous shooting at up to 24fps4 with AF/AE tracking, plus high-resolution 4K5 and various other professional-class movie recording functions.

SonyCyber-shot HX400VB Bridge Camera, www.currys.co.uk, £299.00

A responsive Exmor R CMOS 20.4 megapixel sensor allows the Sony Cyber-shot HX400VB Bridge Camera to capture high resolution images with lifelike detail and colour reproduction. This back-illuminated sensor keeps noise levels lower for enhanced photographic beauty.The first-class Carl Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T lens provides you with stunning photographic power, giving you the freedom to capture between wide-angle 24 mm and 1200 mm telephoto focal lengths.

Nikon D5300 Digital SLR Camera, www.johnlewis.com, £699.95

Powerful, professional results with the versatility of interchangeable lenses from Nikon. The D5300 is more than a full size DSLR, it’s also a Full HD camcorder with an advanced image processor to let you shoot sharper and faster than ever. Tough and ergonomically designed, it sits solidly in the hand for confident shooting in any situation. It also features a suite of built-in functions like scene selection, movie modes and high speed shooting so you’ll always be ready to capture those special moments.

Canon EOS 200D Digital SLR Camera, www.johnlewis.com, £599.95

Combining the creative power of a DSLR, an ultra-compact body, and the shooting versatility offered by a vari-angle touch screen, Canon’s 200D is the perfect camera for adventurous photography on the go. It makes it easy to take more advanced compositions with fantastic quality, whether you’re travelling the world or exploring your own neighbourhood. Record movie footage in Full HD, capture that perfect moment with 5 frames-per-second burst shooting and super-sharp autofocus, then share your masterpiece online in an instant.