Gadgets: 5 of the best eReaders

We look at 5 of the best eReaders

Amazon Kindle Oasis eReader, 7” High Resolution Display, Waterproof, Built-In Audible, 32GB, Wi-Fi, www.amazon.co.uk, £259.99

There’s no need to put down your novel when you relax in the bath, as the new Oasis is first Kindle to be waterproof and will be protected if you drop it in the water. It has a large 7-inch 300ppi display to fit over 30 per cent more words per page at default font size, so you have fewer page turns and reads like printed paper – even in bright sunlight.

BOOX Note eReader, Android 6.0 32 GB 10.3” Dual Touch HD Display, www.amazon.co.uk, £479.99

The Boox Note features a 10.3 inch HD Mobius Carta Flexible Screen with a resolution of 1872×1404 and 227 PPI. You can use the accompanied stylus or use your fingers to interact with the screen or flip pages of an e-book. Note has a very slim profile and weighs just 320g, so you can hold it with one hand without any troubles.

Kindle Paperwhite 6” eReader - 4 GB, White, www.currys.co.uk, £109.99

The Kindle Paperwhite has a screen that reads like real paper without any glare, even in direct sunlight. Enjoy all your favourite books in comfort with the 300 ppi resolution screen that makes text appear just like it does in print. Perfect for reading at night without straining your eyes, the Kindle Paperwhite has a built in light that can be adjusted to suit you, evenly illuminating the screen for every setting.

Kindle eReader, 6” Glare-Free Touchscreen Display, Wi-Fi, www,amazon.co.uk, £56.99

Now Kindle is 11 per cent thinner and 16 per cent lighter than the previous-generation Kindle, making it easy and comfortable to hold in one hand. Unlike reflective tablet and smartphone screens, the latest Kindle reads like paper – no annoying glare, even in bright sunlight.

Kobo Clara HD eReader, 6” Illuminated Touch Screen, Wi-Fi, Black, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £109.95

The Kobo Clara HD eReader features a long battery life, 8GB of storage and a ComfortLight Pro that can gradually reduce blue-light exposure, so you experience a more comfortable night-time reading experience, without spoiling your sleep.