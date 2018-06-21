Gadgets: 5 of the best shavers

We look at 5 of the best shavers

Philips Series 5000 Electric Shaver with SmartClean S557, www.argos.co.uk, £124.99

The MultiPrecision blades glide across your face giving you a smooth, close shave whilst reducing the number of nicks and cuts versus regular razor blades. The powerful quick charging battery offers 50 minutes of shaving time or, if in a rush, a five minute quick charge will give one full shave.

Panasonic ES-LT2N Wet & Dry 3-Blade Shaver with shaving sensor technology, www.boots.com, £59.00

This Wet & Dry shaver is equipped with a multi-flex 3D head technology, which secures each and every hair, giving you a close, smooth shave with minimal skin irritation. The ES-LT2N gives versatility, you can shave anywhere, anytime without hassle and know the shaver is safe in its travel pouch.

Remington HyperFlex Aqua Rotary XR1430 Electric Shaver, www.direct.asda.com, £79.96

The Hyperflex Aqua is a rotary shaver that features Remington’s best ever shaving technology, designed to be tough on stubble but easy on contours. Its ComfortFloat Cutters and Antimicrobial Head Surrounds work with each other to tackle stubborn stubble, handle contours and reduce irritation.

Braun Series 7 7898cc Men’s Electric Foil Shaver, Wet and Dry, Cordless Razor, www.boots.com, £329.99

There are four shaving elements, each specialised for a different type of facial hair, capturing even the most stubborn hair in one stroke. And fewer strokes mean less skin irritation. Braun’s Sonic technology reads and automatically adapts to your beard. For denser spots, the shaver simply provides extra power.

Braun Series 3 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver 3040S, Argos, £84.99

The Braun 3040S Electric Shaver offers Wet and Dry technology for amazing versatility. Shave dry for convenience. Use it wet with foam, gel or under the shower for a refreshing experience. MicroComb technology catches and feeds more hair into the cutting parts offering outstanding performance on 3-day beards and great skin comfort.