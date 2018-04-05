Gadgets: 6 of the best Photography Show gizmos

We look at 6 of the best products from The Photography Show 2018, at the NEC, Birmingham

Lensbaby £249-£499

Sometimes photographers want to throw corner-to-corner sharpness out of the window. Lensbaby will cater for those creative urges by offering a range of optics to bend, shape and blur the image. The Composer Pro II has a sweet spot that can be enlarged by changing the aperture or moved by altering the lens tilt. The Burnside 35 produces a background swirl, as two irises control exposure and effect. The Velvet 56 has macro focussing and capacity for a nostalgic, glow effect. The Trio 28 scores for mirrorless cameras, encompassing velvet, sweet and twist effects. See lensbaby.com

K&F Lens Adapters, from £15

Got some quality manual-focus lenses gathering dust because they fit onto film cameras? K&F Concept lens adapters are the answer, allowing one make of lens to work with other makes of camera. You lose autofocus and electronic coupling but welcome back to the world where photographers had to do a bit of work themselves. The adapters even open up a world of resurrecting strange, old lenses that give quirky effects due to their questionable optics. See http://stores.ebay.co.uk/itsfozzy-Photography, with product details at www.kentfaith.com

Contour Design Ergonomic Mouse and Shuttle Pro V2 Pad, £90 and £130

Photographers are spending more time in front of computers, as post-production work increases and intensifies. The downside is a risk of repetitive-strain injuries and upper-limb disorders. Contour Design’s ergonomic mouse and Shuttle Pro V2 pad aim to reduce fatigue by creating a more user-friendly experience. Assignable shortcuts eliminate drop-down menus, making navigation quicker and easier. Visit contour-design.co.uk for product details.

IMO Straps, £24

IMO camera straps have plenty of funk, alongside the practicality of holding everything secure. Well padded with neoprene, the showing sides have bold patterns from 60 designs, to stamp individuality on your gear. The quick-release straps are tested to 90lb and also convert to a hand grip. The Hong Kong company has been trading in the UK for two years and has an online shop at www.etsy.com/uk/shop/iMoShop

Composite Poles, £370 to £740

It’s a common problem but photographers just aren’t tall enough. Composite Poles allow cameras to be mounted 6-10m away. The carbon and glass fibre designs are strong, lightweight and, at 2lb load, will easily carry a DSLR with regular tripod-bush fitting. The poles are perfect for crowded areas and, unlike drones, require no licence. See www.compositepoles.co.uk

Hoodman Loupe, £128

Hoodman allows photographers to see the screen on digital cameras more clearly, especially when viewing under bright conditions. The American-made loupe is perfect for DSLRs, featuring diopter adjustment and 1-1 optics, so there is no magnification distortion. Biggest advantage is for live shooting and video, so sports and wildlife photographers will find them a huge benefit to prevent tired eyes from constant attention. From RK Photographic and by visiting www.thedarkroom.co.uk/hoodman.html

All products reviewed at The Photography Show 2018, at the NEC, Birmingham