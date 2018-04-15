Gallery hopes for £50,000 funding for refugee project

Have your say

AN ART gallery is hoping to secure £50,000 in funding for a refugee project.

Aspex Gallery in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, is looking to get National Lottery funding for this year’s Welcome project.

The project aims to support members of Portsmouth’s refugee and asylum seeker community through art, developing new skills and self-esteem.

Aspex director Joanne Bushnell said: ‘We believe that art can change lives and that everyone has the right to access it.

‘Aspex has a track record of working with a diverse range of people, from toddlers to people with dementia. We need support to extend this work to members of our community.’