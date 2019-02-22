Game of Thrones artist to appear in Portsmouth’s Comic Con festival

ONE OF the leading creative talents behind an iconic TV series is to appear in a comic festival extravaganza.

William ‘Will’ Simpson, the lead storyboard artist behind medieval fantasy epic, Game of Thrones, is the latest name to be announced in a stellar line-up for this year’s Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics.

The Northern Irishman began his professional career drawing for British anthology Warrior as well as Judge Dredd and Rogue Trooper in 2000 AD.

When the Northern Irish film and TV industry took off, Simpson switched to working in this genre and since 2013 has been the lead artist for the Game of Thrones series.

William will be showcasing a series of framed Game of Thrones artwork pieces, which will add to the festival’s already impressive range of exhibitions, including a collection celebrating Batman’s 80th Anniversary.

Simpson joins some of the biggest names in comic drawing from across the globe attending the event, including Roy Thomas, Steve Englehart, Tommy Lee Edwards, Tomm Coker, Declan Shalvey, the Etherington Brothers and Kieron Gillen.

The event will take place on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 of May at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Discounted Early Bird tickets are only available until end of February, after which time the prices will rise.

After last year's event was a complete sell out, comic enthusiasts are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets can be purchased from the comic con website at http://portsmouthcomiccon.com or by calling 0844 847 2362.