Gang biker who turned to saving children will give a free talk

A MAN whose life story inspired a Hollywood movie is set to give a free talk at the Hayling Island Community Centre.

Known as the ‘Machine Gun Preacher’ – which is the title of a 2011 biographical blockbuster on his life – Sam Childers will meet residents when he appears at the Station Road venue on Monday, March 16.

Mr Childers was played by Gerard Butler in the film – which tells of how he was once a drug-dealing gang biker, but later became a preacher and saved hundreds of South Sudanese orphans from rebel armies.

While the event, between 7.30pm and 9pm is free, visitors can pay £5 to reserve, a seat and are also welcome to make donations to Mr Childers’ charity.

To book tickets for the talk, visit http://www.nfps.info/mgp.