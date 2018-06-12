Garden party for charity

VINTAGE cars, a live band and a raffle are just some of the attractions for a charity garden party.

Residents and the team at Gracewell of Fareham are inviting the local community to join them at the event with all proceeds going to Age UK.

Kate Heggarty, Home Admissions Advisor at Gracewell of Fareham, said: ‘We are thrilled to host the local community and to support Age UK! It is a wonderful organisation, and we, along with our residents, are excited to spend the afternoon enjoying music and BBQ with guests.’

Raffle prizes up for grabs include £100 John Lewis vouchers and a Marks and Spencer hamper.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 30 from 1pm until 4pm.

To RSVP call 01329 558700.