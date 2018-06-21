Gardening: 5 of the best containers

We look 5 of the best garden containers

Ditsy Ceramic Blue And White Planter by Garden Selections, Not On The High Street, £29.99

The Ditsy balcony planter features an aged ceramic finish with a delicate blue and white design.With a base hole to assist drainage, this planter would look superb on a low wall or terrace planted up with stately box or other bushy evergreens to be admired all year round. Alternatively, it is perfect for planting with herbs near the kitchen of flowers on the patio.

MADE Essentials Nic Window Box, Apple Green, www.made.com, £18.00

Balance the natural and urban by introducing an industrial element to your garden or balcony with Nic. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Nic’s classic design means it’ll look great for years to come – a contemporary classic. If you like Nic let’s stick to the theme. Pair the window box and pots and to create a cool, coordinated outdoor space.

Stratford window box, Waitrose, £26.99

Add character to your home and camouflage standard pot plants and troughs with this ornate black window box planter. With the appearance of traditional wrought iron, the planter is moulded from recycled glass fibre reinforced resin, which is guaranteed never to rust.

It is supplied flat packed and assembles in minutes with the four nuts and bolts provided. Also includes wall brackets.

LEON Yellow And Green Metal Window Box, Habitat, £15.00

The Leon yellow and green metal window box updates the traditional design with a vibrant makeover. Exclusive to Habitat and also available in orange and pink, the high-gloss window box has drainage hole in its base but please note that it is not frost proof.

The window box’s colours can also be found on our Benito earthenware plant pots.

Shabby Chic Foldable Herb Planter Kit with Seeds - Grow your own herb window sill planter, Primrose, £14.99

This rustic planter cleverly folds up into a neat case, in a similar way to a tool box, therefore saving space when not in use, or out of season. This kit will make a wonderful gift to a friend or loved one. Growing medium, plant labels and seeds are included, so that the lucky recipient will have everything required to start their very own fresh herb project.