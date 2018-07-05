Gardening: 5 of the best garden aprons

We look at 5 of the best garden aprons

Fallen Fruits garden tool apron - grey by Fallen Fruits, www.amazon.co.uk, £7.58

This grey garden tool apron protects clothes while keeping small tools to hand. It’s a tough and water-resistant gardening apron and comes with four large pockets for trowel, fork, twine, markers and more.

Gardening apron green leather and English rose linen, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £27.95

This gorgeous waist tie apron in leather and English linen is printed with a rose pattern. It has two pockets and an adjustable waistband. Each apron is handmade, so there may be slight colour variations.

Hand-made in a small independent British leather tannery which has been making leather goods with the finest materials using traditional methods and local craftsmen for almost thirty years.

Sophie Allport Gardening Oilcloth half apron, www.sophieallport.com, £15.00

This practical half apron is fantastically useful for keeping those tools close at hand while gardening.

Made from matt oilcloth (PVC) the apron is durable and water resistant.

It has four handy pockets at the front of the apron to keep all those gardening essentials easily accessible - secateurs, hand tools, pruning knives, spools of twine, rubber bands, seed packets and more! The cotton straps can be adjusted to fit gardeners of all shapes and sizes around the waist.

The design features bunnies, wheel barrows, watering cans, cabbages and small green seedlings on a pale cabbage green background.

It would make a lovely gift for any gardening enthusiast!

The Organic Company organic cotton apron | Black, www.whiteblackgrey.co.uk, £40.00

Ideal for gardening, cooking, craft or any other creative/messy job. A classic no-nonsense design.

This durable apron with five pockets includes a ‘hidden’ front pocket for keeping things safe.

Blythe garden apron, waxed canvas with leather straps, www.made.com, £29.00

Protect your clothes while gardening and still look good with this Blythe apron. A classic design, it’s crafted from waxed canvas and finished with leather straps. It’s a durable design that covers all the bases with multiple pouch pockets perfect for storing tools, gloves and anything else you might require. Keep up the good work and discover the full range of gardening accessories including tools, aprons, planters and more.