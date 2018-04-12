Gardening: 5 of the best garden lanterns

We look at 5 of the best garden lanterns

Washed Lanterns Pack - Silver, The Range, £15.99

Suitable for pillar candles or tea lights, these two Washed Lanterns, feature beautiful and intricate cut out designs on their roofs.

A latched door lets you insert a candle and glass panes on all four sides to give you a clear view as it burns, making them a perfect decoration for the home or special events.

Brown Stoneware Lantern, www.beaumonde.co.uk, £41.00

Unusual Bloomingville Brown Stoneware Lantern, with holes pierced to allow a scintillating display of dappled light when illuminated, interesting and textural when not. This hurricane lamp has a gloss finish in a warm earth brown.

Mohani Lantern - Small, Amara, £37.00

Add a unique touch to your interior with the Mohani lantern from Nkuku. Asymmetric in its design, each brass piece is hand welded to fit the individual glass windows. To use, simply place a pillar candle within and light. Available in two sizes – enjoy the stunning glow of the timeless Mohani lanterns from Nkuku.

Wooden Lantern, Matalan, £18.00

Ideal for both modern and traditional aesthetics, this green wooden lantern is designed with large glass panels to the body. Pop in a candle and watch the glow. Dimensions: 48cm x 20cm.

Pair Of Moorish Lanterns, by London Garden Trading, not on the High Street, £39.95

Perfect for outdoors, this set of two stunning vintaged Moroccan style lanterns will create a magical atmosphere in your garden.

The intricate cutout pattern in the metal helps prevent the candle from blowing out in the wind, making these lanterns a perfect centrepiece for an evening bbq or to take on glamorous camping trips.

The hanging ring on the top means you can hang them from a nearby tree.