Gardening: 5 of the best garden prints

We look at 5 of the best garden prints

Kyoto Linen Wall Hanging, www.abodeliving.co.uk, £130.00

The lovely faded image of flowers and leaves of the Kyoto Wall Hanging is printed on paper with a linen backing to give it this crumpled vintage look.

Wooden batons at the top and bottom make it easy for you to hang the Kyoto Wall Hanging easily without a frame.

Set of four framed Botanical Prints HR, www.moderncountrystyleinteriors.co.uk, £120.00

This botanical print set includes four framed botanical prints, each of a different design featuring Latin typography; as pictured. Based on a colour palette of greens, browns, creams and yellow, these restful botanical prints are easy on the eye and are sure to complement any décor scheme. They measure 16 x 20 inches in size and look beautiful hung in a group, stacked or in a line. Botanical pictures offer a fantastic way of bringing natural elements into the home; Modern Country Style Interiors are delighted to be offering this classic print set that is not only beautiful, but offers excellent value for money, too.

Set of two Botanical Prints, OOSTOR.com, £14.00

A set of two pretty botanical prints, available in square or portrait format.

Printed on 240gsm matte paper using pigment inks.Two unframed prints with a small white border, titled and signed on the back by Cassia Beck.

Monstera Plant Poster, www.littlebabycompany.com/, £19.50

We hate bare walls! So why not brighten up your room with some of our super kids wall art? Monstera wall art, graphic and minimal - our favourite plant for your walls.

Botanical Cactus Modern Wall Art Print By Mode Prints, www.modeprints.com, £8.50

A hand-illustrated art print created by Mode Prints.This beautiful botanical cacti poster print has a contemporary style and would brighten up any room while adding a tropical accent. The print comes unframed on premium matte finish 300 gsm paper, ready to place in your frame of choice.