Gardening: 5 of the best outdoor dining tools

We look at 5 of the best outdoor dining tools

Tweedmill Polo Picnic Rug with Waterproof Backing & Leather Straps - Windowpane - Duck Egg, www.black-by-design.co.uk, £94.95

This beautiful Picnic blanket from Welsh manufacturer Tweedmill, (pictured right), has been woven from pure new wool and has a waterproof backing. In a lovely Duck Egg Windowpane Check with Brown backing and Leather straps and carry handle, it is just perfect for outdoor family picnics.

Barbecue Multi Tool, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £35.95

This ingenious gadget is ideal for the outdoor chef. The 5-in-1 tool includes: a spatula with sharp cutting edge, two-pronged fork, bottle opener, corkscrew and barbecue brush. The tool is detachable - just slide the handle apart to access the individual tools.

TraVino - For Wine - Sippy Cup - Blue - BPA FREE, www.gyrofish.com.au, £ 8.19

Ever felt like a sneaky wine on the go, but just can’t work out what to put it in? Not only does this clever little vessel actually look somewhat like a wine glass, it’ll also keep bugs and debris out of it with its removable lid. The lid also has a closable opening much the same as a portable coffee cup. Made of BPA free acrylic.

Piki Basket natural, www.bobbyrabbit.co.uk, £25

Pack your bags - we’re going on a picnic! But whether it’s actually for a picnic or just for taking along all your favourite bits and pieces, these Piki Baskets by Olli Ella are simply too cute for words. Available in five different colours, they are perfect for storing away crayons, jewellery, hair bobbles, superhero figurines, lego - you name it! - or simply as a safe place for your special collections.

Portable Barbecue, blue, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £79.95

A portable suitcase-style barbecue. Features a lightweight stainless steel construction with a navy powder coated finish and clasp to lock shut.

Includes a grill, coal tray and the iconic Gentlemen’s Hardware logo and ‘The Adventure Begins’ motto printed on either side.

Packaged in a branded kraft box.