Gardening: 5 of the best sunloungers

We look at 5 of the best sunloungers

Barcelona Sun Lounger, £24.99, www.therange.co.uk

Sink yourself into this inviting Barcelona Sunlounger, the perfect place to sit back and relax in your garden.

It is easy to set up and store away when not in use whilst the gorgeous bright textiline will add a welcome splash of colour to your garden.

Stylish and comfortable, picture yourself with a book, a cool refreshing drink or your favourite song on this fantastic chair.

Barlow Tyrie Savannah Outdoor Sunlounger, Natural, £925.00, www.johnlewis.com

This colonial-style garden sun lounger evokes balmy evenings on the verandah, enjoying a refreshing mojito.

Its height is adjustable, so it’s easy to make yourself really comfy!

It’s hand-woven from resin wicker, making it low-maintenance, extremely strong and completely resistant to sun and rain, so you can leave out all year round.

LG Outdoor Hanoi Adirondack Chair, £299.00, www.johnlewis.com

The classic appearance of the LG Outdoor Sunlounger is a real eye-catcher that provides pure relaxation during the summer months.

Crafted by specialists in Vietnam and inspired by the ocean, this sunlounger is certain to add charm and comfort to your outdoor living space.

HOME Steamer Chair with Zig Cushion, £74.99, www.argos.co.uk

Enjoy the ultimate in relaxation. Make the most of the good weather, and your garden, with this sturdy and beautiful looking sun lounger.

The wooden lounger is made from FSC eucalyptus and is covered with a soft, printed cushion.

Keter Daytona Rattan Effect Sunlounger, £119.99, www.argos.co.uk

The Daytona sunlounger is the ideal partner when relaxing through the summer months. This comfortable sunlounger and cushion has an adjustable back with four positions, which is ideal when you want to alternate from sitting upright to lying flat to sunbathe.