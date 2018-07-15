Gardens open for day to raise money for charity

AWARD-WINNING gardens have been opened to the public as part of the Fareham in Bloom celebrations.

The annual Gardens Open Day will take place on Sunday July 22 with 11 gardens open between 10am and 6pm and tickets cost £7 which covers entry to all gardens.

The gardens taking part are:

- (Fernside) 146 Bridge Road, Sarisbury Green, SO31 7EJ

- 1 The Cloisters, Fareham, PO15 5PU

- 8 Birdwood Grove, Portchester, PO16 8AF

- 20 Titchfield Park Road, Fareham, PO15 5RW

- 112 Kiln Road, Fareham, PO16 7UN

- 126 West Street, Portchester, PO16 9XE

- 66 Catisfield Road, Fareham, PO15 5LY

- 51 Longmynd Drive, Fareham, PO14 1SH

- 5 White Hart Lane, Portchester, PO16 9BW

- 213 Highlands Road, Fareham, PO15 5BQ

- 23 Alexander Grove, Fareham, PO16 OUT

For details contact Jean Kingdom on 01329 314808.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​