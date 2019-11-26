General Election 2019: How to get free tickets to the city's first climate change hustings event

Have your say

YOUR questions are needed to quiz hopeful MPs on what they would do to tackle climate change as tickets for the city's first green-centric hustings are now available.

Voters are being encouraged to send in their queries to the Portsmouth Climate Alliance ahead of the debate on December 7.

Prospective MPs Stephen Morgan and Gerald Vernon-Jackson have confirmed they will speak at the hustings. Pictured is Gerald Vernon-Jackson.'Picture: Sarah Standing (191119-2516)

Portsmouth South candidates will be grilled on areas including green travel, carbon emissions and government investment with the alliance hoping to see many young voters taking part.

Portsmouth Climate Alliance member, Jonathan Schofield, said: 'A climate change board has been set up in Portsmouth this year with a goal to reach net zero emissions by 2030. If we are really serious about that we need significant change.

'We are very keen that this is attended by young voters since it is young people whose futures depend on this.'

So far Stephen Morgan for the Labour Party and Gerald Vernon-Jackson have confirmed they will attend. Conservative candidate Donna Jones has also been invited.

Questions can be emailed to portsmouthclimate@gmail.com, tweeted @pompeyclimate or sent into the Portsmouth Climate Alliance Facebook page.

Free tickets to the hustings are available via Eventbrite.

It will take place on Saturday, December 7 from 2pm to 4pm at the Priory School in Fawcett Road, in Southsea.