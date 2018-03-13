Get running – and help out a neighbour

A COUNCIL partnership is launching a new fitness project that combines exercise with helping the community.

GoodGym Portsmouth, which will be launched in May, involves channelling energy into doing things like planting trees or clearing derelict land.

Runners can also be paired with an older resident, stopping off on their run for a chat or to help out with jobs around the house.

The scheme was designed to help tackle social isolation, and is in place elsewhere across the UK.

Deputy council leader Cllr Luke Stubbs said: ‘I’m pleased to be supporting GoodGym to launch in Portsmouth.

‘It’s been shown to be highly successful elsewhere and will help to boost physical activity in the city whilst supporting our older residents and other community projects.

‘It’s great to see so much initial interest and provides a reminder of what a great city we are for coming together to help others.’

Ivo Gormley, founder of GoodGym, said: GoodGym is a really easy way to integrate doing something for your community into your exercise.

‘If you’re already running then it can only take 15 mins to change your route and drop in to visit an isolated older person.’