Get the party started this weekend with our clubbing column

There’s a busy weekend ahead for live music enthusiasts and electronica connoisseurs.

First up, solo artist, and frontwoman with electronic duo Minque, Dani Uziel takes to the stage at The 5th Hants in Albert Road on Friday to present a smorgasbord of original tracks and intricate covers. Dani has had a lot of support on the local live circuit and her originals have even been supported by BBC Introducing.

Entry is free with music starting from 9.30pm, more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile on the house scene tonight, MadTech Records present a launch party at Drift in Palmerston Road for Portsmouth-based rising tech-house star Wheats for his single Lady Kristine. After seeing success with Love Amplified and Toolroom Records, Wheats will now release through Kerri Chandler’s imprint. Supporting DJs will be Soul Divide, Simon Shaw, Mojan and Brad King. Entry before 10pm is free, after is £5 with more details at facebook.com.

On Saturday, The Southsea Bandstand will host a fine selection of funky party music as they present Mr Big Stuff (who tout themselves as ‘funky musos with powerful vocals’), The Smiley Campbell Band, the popular party-starting band, and DJ Tony Broad from Funktifino who presents some of the finest disco in Portsmouth. The free event runs from 1pm until 4pm with more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile on Saturday over at The Royal Albert on Albert Road, Lush FM present their summer garden party from 2pm until 8pm. The line-up is yet to be announced but expect a cross-genre mix including house, garage and bassline. Entry is free with more details coming at facebook.com.

For drum and bass heads, Beats and Swing present the legendary LTJ Bukem, also on Saturday. Known for bringing out the versatile liquid side of drum and bass in the ’90s, Bukem has cemented himself at the top of the tree. Support acts are Wesley Brown & Sidekick MC, Banksy & MC Freestyle, Subgiant and Dynamite MC. Doors from 9pm until 2am, tickets cost £16, go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.