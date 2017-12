Have your say

A FUNDRAISER with a beach theme will be raising money for charity early next year.

On Saturday, January 20 at the Masonic Hall in Clarence Road, Gosport, a four-course meal, disco and candyfloss will be raising money for the Loud and Proud charity.

The event, which is being organised by Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Lions, has a British seaside fancy dress theme. For tickets call David Andrews on 07806 430279.