Getting your nails done for New Year? Keep an eye out for signs of slavery

CUSTOMERS getting their nails done in Hampshire this festive season are being urged to keep an eye out for signs of slavery.

Budget nail bars are an area of concern in relation to exploitation and slave labour and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Modern Slavery Partnership, co-ordinated by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office, wants people to keep in mind the signs of slavery when getting their nails done in the run up to New Year’s Eve.

Spot the signs:

- Do employees appear withdrawn and neglected or unwilling to engage?

- Is the presence or behaviour of another individual making them appear frightened?

- Do prices seem 'too good to be true'?

- Is the vibe you're getting making you feel uncomfortable?

Report anything suspicious to police on 101; or call the confidential UK modern slavery helpline on 08000 121 700 or visit modernslaveryhelpline.org/report