Going Christmas tree crazy at Gosport church

IN THE run-up to the big day, a community has gone Christmas tree crazy.

The annual Alverstoke Christmas Tree Festival began yesterday with school choirs performing festive classics surrounded by more than 80 trees.

Eleven-month-old Aubree-Blossom Fryers first taste of Christmas Picture: Malcolm Wells (171208)

Enid Billington volunteers for the group which has put on the event for the past nine years at St Mary’s Church, Alverstoke.

Enid said: ‘We have had trees decorated from the police, schools and scout groups.

‘There is a lot of creativity in our community and it is something the people look forward to each year.’

Last year the event welcomed 5,000 people to marvel at the themed trees.

The Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary's Alverstoke goes from strength to strength and those who go to see it this year cannot fail to be stunned by the splendour in this, its 9th year Picture by: Malcolm Wells (171208-0689)

Enid added: ‘We have all sorts of decorated trees.

‘Our local quilting guild made little quilted packages and a group of catering students decorated their trees with gingerbread men.

‘Each year it seems to get bigger and better than ever.’

Schools from across the area sang together at the event, which runs for three days.

Gomer Junior School, Gosport send a choir annually and headteacher Georgina Mulhall believes the festival is ‘special’.

She said: ‘It is a lovely celebration of Christmas by the community for the community.

‘You can’t help but feel the Christmas spirit when you are there.’