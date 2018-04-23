Golden opportunity for West Sussex gymnasts if new premises are approved by council

HUNDREDS of supporters have thrown their weight behind a campaign asking a council to approve a dedicated gymnastics facility in Hampshire.

The Academy of Gym (TAG), based in West Sussex, is hoping Chichester District Council will approve its planning application for a new facility in Sidlesham.

The not-for-profit gymnastics club is currently based at Westgate Leisure Centre, in Chichester, but this limits what training can take place as there are no specialist gymnastics facilities there such as safety pits and sprung flooring.

Therefore all squad level competitive gymnasts, who regularly win at regional competitions and many of which are part of the Sussex squad, currently have to travel many miles each week to use alternative facilities in Portsmouth, Bognor, and Chidham.

Kris Dorney, head coach at TAG, said: ‘Gymnastics is a fantastic sport which is growing massively in popularity due to the success of the British squad on the world stage in major competitions such as the Olympics and recently at the Commonwealth Games. We have been searching for years to find our own premises and think we have found the perfect venue at Sidlesham.

‘It would be a fantastic outcome for both current and aspiring gymnasts in the region if the plans were approved and encourage more young people to get healthy and active.’

If approved the warehouse would be kitted out internally with all the equipment the gymnasts need to train safely and to their maximum potential.

The move would also create job opportunities and increase the number and type of gymnastics classes the club can offer to young people in the area.

Hundreds of supporters have signed a petition and commented online to support the application.