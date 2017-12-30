Golf group donates cash to Titchfield cancer centre

MORE than £4,000 was donated to a centre that supports women with cancer.

Hampshire Hackers Golf Society dropped into The Haven in Titchfield to handover a cheque of £3,790 plus gift aid.

The Haven, in The Square, offers free emotional support and practical advice to anyone affected by breast cancer whether they are recently diagnosed, having treatment or finished treatment.

Since opening it has supported more than 800 women.

Sally Hillyear, fundraising manager, said: ‘We’re so thankful to Kevin and everyone at Hampshire Hackers for raising such an amazing amount of money at their golf day earlier in the year.’

The fundraising event, which also helped Autism Hampshire, will allow The Haven to help four people through a programme of support which includes 10 free therapies.

Kevin Dye, from the Hampshire Hackers, said: ‘We have been delighted to help two charities this year and The Haven in Titchfield is an amazing facility for people locally.’