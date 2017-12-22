Golfers give cheque to charity

A GOLF society has presented a cheque for more than £4,000 as a Christmas gift.

The Hampshire Hackers gave the cheque to the Breast Cancer Haven in Titchfield, which provides support and advice to those diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kevin Dye from the society said: ‘The Breast Cancer Centre in Titchfield is an amazing facility for people locally.’

He added: ‘Set up primarily as a golf-playing, networking opportunity for business professionals and self-employed people in Hampshire, we have members that are neither, just golf enthusiasts.’

Breast Cancer Haven is a national charity with seven centres around the country.

Fundraising manager Sally Hillyear said: ‘We are so thankful to Kevin Dye and everyone at Hampshire Hackers for raising such an amazing amount of money at their golf day earlier in the year.

‘The event, which also benefitted Autism Hampshire has allowed the charity to help four people through a programme of support which includes 10 complimentary therapies which help with the emotional and physical side effects of breast cancer.

Kevin explained: ‘It costs £1,000 per visitor, so we are delighted we will be able to help four local people in 2018.’