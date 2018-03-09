Goodwood motor racing commentator and F1 broadcaster Henry Hope-Frost killed in motorbike accident

Have your say

TRIBUTES have poured in from the motorsport community after the death of Goodwood motor racing commentator and F1 journalist, Henry Hope-Frost.

The husband and father-of-three was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car yesterday afternoon.

It’s been reported the incident happened at about 4.30pm on the A286 near Haslemere – and Mr Hope-Frost was declared dead at the scene.

F1 driver Jenson Button took to Twitter to pay tribute to the popular man, who was in his 40s.

He said: ‘So sad that such a great man lost his life yesterday in a road accident.

‘U could always tell how passionate Henry Hope-Frost was about motorsport when he interviewed you, it felt so natural like you were having a good old chinwag with ur closest mate.

‘Sending love to his family.’

Mr Hope-Frost, who commentated for high-profile race meetings and live events, worked at motor racing magazine Autosport in the 1990s.

The writer is said to have been killed while he was on his way home from work.

A spokesman for Goodwood branded the death of Mr Hope-Frost as tragic, and this message was posted to the Goodwood Road and Racing Twitter account today: ‘All at GRR are devastated by the passing of our good friend, colleague and incomparable pitlane maestro @henryhopefrost. ‘We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.’

Also taking to Twitter to pay his respects, British racing driver Max Chilton said: ‘Utterly devastated to hear the passing of Henry Hope-Frost. ‘He was one of the good guys who never failed to make me laugh.

‘He made every interview feel like a casual chat as we would just chat #fever things as he would say.

‘My thoughts are with his family and young kids. RIP.’

Speaking when he learned of the news yesterday, Rich Newland, senior editor at Motor Cycle News, added: ‘Absolutely devastated to hear that Henry Hope-Frost died today whilst riding home from Goodwood.

‘Quite simply a legend on the mic, part of the fabric of Goodwood, a brilliant journalist, and a witty and fabulously endearing character.

‘I’m lost for words. #riphhf #fevernomore.’

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘The head-on collision, involving the motorcyclist and a Toyota Prius, took place between Brook and Grayswood.

‘Ambulance and fire crews were in attendance.

‘The road, which was closed while officers dealt with the incident, was reopened just before 11.30pm.

‘We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or with any other information, to come forward straightaway on 101, quoting PR/P18054708.’