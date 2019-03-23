Gosport Borough defeated at Beaconsfield

Have your say

Gosport Borough were narrowly defeated in a seven-goal thriller away from home.

Tony Lee scored twice and Ryan Pennery fired home a third, but it wasn’t enough to beat 10-man Beaconsfield in the Southern League premier division south.

The defeat sees Borough drop into the relegation zone, with Beaconsfield moving above them in the table.

Moneyfields also struggled, losing 2-0 to Street.

Second-half goals from Steve Murray and Jamie Short sealed the visitors’ fate.

In the Bostik League, Bognor also lost away from home, losing 4-0 to Leatherhead.

Fareham beat Portland at home, securing a narrow 1-0 victory in the Wessex premier.

But it was a second defeat in one week for Horndean, as they lost 3-1 to Shaftesbury.

Petersfield beat Totton & Ealing 2-0. Matt Rowland scored twice.