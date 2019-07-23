Gosport Borough football steward airlifted from Privett Park to hospital after falling down stairs

A FOOTBALL steward was flown to hospital after falling down 20 steps at a match.

Play was called to an early finish at around 70 minutes in as an air ambulance arrived on the pitch at Privett Park to collect the 45-year-old man who had passed out.

Gosport Borough Football Club secretary Craig Stainton said the steward was in an awkward position and paramedics decided to get an air ambulance as he had no feeling in his leg and so they thought he was paralysed.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We received a 999 call at 4.07pm from Gosport Borough Football Club reporting that a 45-year-old male had fallen down stairs at the back of the club stand from a suspected medical episode.

‘We sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (which landed on the pitch) to the incident and after initial treatment at the scene, the patient was flown to University Hospital Southampton.’

Mr Stainton added: ‘He’s OK now and has been released from hospital. Luckily our physios were on hand and did a fantastic job. He will be back to his duties at the next home match.’

A tweet from Gosport Borough FC’s official account wished the steward a speedy recovery and thanked the ‘brilliant’ physios.

The pre-season friendly ended with Gosport Borough clinching a 3-1 win against Oxford United.