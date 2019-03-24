Gosport Borough manager keeping belief but knows time is running out to avoid drop

Have your say

Craig McAllister insists Gosport Borough can stay up despite losing ground in the relegation dogfight with a 4-3 defeat at Beaconsfield Town.

Borough’s forwards finally found their shooting boots following a four-game goal drought.

However a below-par defensive display left them empty handed and still in the Southern League premier division south relegation zone.

The Borough boss said: ‘We still believe we can get out of trouble.

‘The belief is still there, though we accept time is running out.

‘Every time we fail to pick up points the next game becomes even bigger for us.

‘It increases the pressure. We know we have to start winning games sooner rather than later.’

Borough started brightly but failed to take some early chances.

They paid the price for that as the hosts opened up a two-goal lead.

To their credit Borough fought back to level the scores with goals from Tony Lee and Ryan Pennery.

Two goals in as many minutes midway through the second period scuppered Borough.

McAllister added: ‘I can’t knock the defence because they have been great for us recently.

‘The players themselves are disappointed with the goals we conceded.

‘To score three away from home and not get anything is hard to take.

‘Maybe once we got back to 2-2 we went a bit too much all out attack in search for a winner.

‘Possibly at that stage we should have tried to calm things down a bit.

‘If we had come away with a draw it would have been a good point.

‘I can’t knock the effort of the players and their desire and willingness to do well.

‘We are just a bit naive at times.’

Borough refused to give up in the later stages and six minutes from the end Lee got his second goal, scoring from close-range.

Two minutes from time the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Despite applying some late pressure Borough failed to force an equaliser.

Borough remain two points adrift of safety but still have a fighting chance of saving their skins.

Six teams directly above them could be caught.

‘We need a couple of wins though that is proving easier said than done,’ added McAllister.