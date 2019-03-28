Have your say

Gosport Borough have been busy on non-league transfer deadline day with the signing of three new players.

Hawks midfielder Ibra Sekajja has left Westleigh Park and signed for the rest of the season.

Sekajja joined the Hawks at the start of the season but hasn’t been able to establish a regular place in the starting line-up.

His most recent game was against Sholing in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Borough have also added winger Jake Cope on loan from AFC Bournemouth and goalkeeper Josh Cotton from AFC Totton.

All three players go straight into the squad for Saturday’s game against Harrow Borough at Privett Park.