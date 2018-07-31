Gosport charity: Social media helps find cats

A CHARITY has spoken of the importance of social media in helping find missing pets.

Gosport Cats Protection runs a free lost and found service through its dedicated volunteer Carole Rudin.

As well as giving advice and tips for helping locate missing cats, she also has a microchip scanner to help identify them.

She said Facebook was a big help too, especially in the case of Bella who went missing last month from Bury Road.

She was spotted by a man in Foster Road, who after looking online, saw a post that matched Bella’s description. He phoned Carole and Bella was reunited with owner Louise two weeks after disappearing.

Carole said: ‘Social media plays a big part in these happy reunions and we appreciate the help from caring members of the public.’