Have your say

A CHARITY will be hosting an open day next week following a refurbishment.

Square Pegs Charity in North Cross Street, Gosport, will be holding an open day on Tuesday, January 16 from 1-7pm, for people to look around the new facilities.

The charity now offers refreshments through the volunteer team, as well as lunch and supper clubs for vulnerable people in the community.

For more information go to squarepegscharity.org.