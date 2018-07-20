By JO NORTHEY, families minister of St Mary’s Church, Alverstoke

I’ve had an exciting six months in Alverstoke since being appointed as the Families Minister.

We have lots going on and fabulous things lined up for the next school year.

On Sunday we will have a special celebration service at 10.45am at St Mary’s to celebrate the end of the school year in style.

It will be part of our Church Alive service, which is geared towards families.

If you want to join in the fun and see what we have to offer for children and families, do come and join us.

There will be a bouncy castle if the weather is kind, glitter tattoos, paddling pools and lots of fun.

The summer holidays are looming for many of us, which is when many regular activities stop.

That can mean the school holidays start to drag a bit.

We are planning a picnic at either our parish centre or another local venue most weeks.

If you want to be informed, email me on jo.northey@alverstoke.church and I’ll add you to the WhatsApp group to keep you informed.

If your children were baptised at St Mary’s, we are holding a special event on September 16 for Godparents’ Sunday.

Do invite your children and their godparents to join us at 10.45am for a special service to give thanks for them.

In September we will also be running a Youth Alpha course so do get in touch if you know anyone who would like to come. Parents can come too and will have mainly separate discussion groups.

We will also be running our games-based youth group on the second and fourth Saturday evenings each month. It’s from 7pm-8.30pm for Year 6 to 9s.

Our Parenting for Faith course has been a real encouragement this term and we will be running one in the New Year on a weekday evening.

Equipping parents to be able to nurture their children and develop their faith has to be a key part of my job.

And our toddler group and Messy Church will both be back in September too.

Check out our website stmarysalverstoke.org.uk for more.

St Mary’s Church is in Green Road, Alverstoke, Gosport. Call (023) 9258 0551.