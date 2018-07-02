Gosport college celebrates success of personalised learning

STUDENTS from a college’s School of Personalised Learning have celebrated completing the year and the work experience that came with it.

Fifteen students from the Futures team at St Vincent College in Gosport completed a supported internship, with a further 40 secured work placements for one day a week.

The Futures Programme is a scheme developed to enable young adults with learning difficulties and disabilities to develop their full potential in all areas of their life and to empower them to contribute to their local community and the world of work.

To celebrate, the students invited their parents and nearly 100 employers from Gosport and Fareham to an afternoon at the Alverbank Country House and Hotel.

Jo Wandless from the School of Personalised Learning said: ‘Many local employers have been generous in offering places to the students.

‘Students need to undergo training and this takes time and staff.

‘We thank them all.’