Gosport fire: Dog also died in blaze which killed 52-year-old woman and destroyed bungalow

A DOG died in a fire which killed a 52-year-old woman and destroyed a bungalow in Gosport, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.

A spokeswoman confirmed the pet was ‘lost’ in the blaze which took hold of a property in Nyria Way just after midday yesterday.

Firefighters battling the blaze at the bungalow in Nyria Way. Picture: Daniel Harbut

The age and breed of the dog is not yet known.

As many as 26 firefighters fought the blaze and a joint investigation is being carried out by Hampshire police and the fire service.

A 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Nyria Way, Gosport, on March 25. Picture: Katie Street

New pictures show smoke billowing from the property before it was destroyed.

One neighbour, Richard Smith, 64, said the flames grew to be ‘at least twice the height of the bungalow’.