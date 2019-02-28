Gosport firefighters hit out after ‘malicious’ callout from pupil at St Vincent College

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS have hit out after their resources were ‘wasted’ by a college pupil who ‘deliberately activated’ an alarm.

Two crews from Gosport Fire Station were called at 11.20am after an alarm was activated in the main building of St Vincent College in Forton Road.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the crews were stood down before they arrived and a crew member from the station branded the call out ‘malicious’ on Twitter.

They said: ‘Just returned to home station and been immediately mobilised to another AFA, this was by deliberate activation of a call point which was malicious. #wastedresources.’

Andy Grant, head of the college, said the term ‘malicious’ had been ‘misapplied’.

‘A fire panel was beeping and a student believed pressing the button would make the sound stop, prompting an evacuation,’ he said.

‘Their parents are coming in this afternoon to speak to us.’