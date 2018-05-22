Gosport goes barking mad for annual dog show

A DOG show that took place over the weekend has been hailed as a major success.

The Gosportarians’ Dog Show returned for a third year over the weekend.

Taking place in Walpole Park, the event saw around 150 dogs of various different breeds take to the stage with their owners, entering in a number of pedigree and fun categories.

Hundreds of residents also came along to show their support for the event.

The event was held in support of the Stubbington Ark and other local charities, raising a total of £1,613.93.

Gosportarian Malcolm Dent says that this total could rise further.

He said: ‘The amount we raised goes to show just how generous the people of Gosport really are.

‘Once the money from the storeholders comes in we could end up with nearly £3,000, which is a fantastic result.

‘It really was great to see everyone turn out for the day, and the weather was just perfect for it – everything was brilliant and we couldn’t be happier with how it went..

‘There were 20 different categories for dogs to be entered in – we had a professional judge come in for the pedigree categories, and then brought in some community people for the fun classes.’

Hanna Lyall has entered the Dog Show in Gosport every year.

This year, she won the Pedigree Best in Show award with her dog, Khaleesi.

She said: ‘This has been my dream for the past three years and is an incredible moment for us.

‘This is the highlight of my year – thank you to Malcolm and his amazing team who made this show possible.’

Malcolm said: ‘It was really great to see Hanna win – she has been for the last three years but has never actually won before.

‘She was in tears when she found out, bless her – I think that’s the biggest compliment, to know that the Dog Show means so much to other people,’ he added.

The money raised from the event will be split between the Stubbington Ark and the Gosportarians’ ongoing project to support local charities and organisations.

Malcolm said: ‘We’re really pleased to have raised so much money for the Stubbington Ark and other charities.

‘What we look to do is buy things for charities and community groups as and when they need it.

‘For example, we gave the Sixth Gosport Scouts a tent for their camp and recently put three televisions and some chairs in at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

‘I think it’s important to do lots of little bits for people – it’s not just about giving money, it’s about giving people things that will make a tangible difference.’

With their sights set on next year’s event, the Gosportarians are hoping to bring even more dogs through the gates.

Malcolm said: ‘Sometimes when I tell people about the event, they say that their dog doesn’t get on well with others.

‘But we had around 150 dogs in the park on Saturday and all of them got on really well with each other.

‘We had bulldogs, mastiffs and even an otterhound, which is an incredibly rare breed – and there were no problems whatsoever.

‘It really was amazing to see so many dogs and their owners come out and enjoy themselves for the day.’