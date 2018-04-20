Gosport greengrocer calls time on the high street after 30 years of trade

A POPULAR greengrocer is calling time on his life in the high street after 30 years in the business.

Peter Patterson, from All Seasons Fruiterers in Lee-on-the-Solent High Street, has announced his retirement, with plans to spend more time with his grandchildren and on travelling.

The greengrocer says that people in the area are the ones responsible for the rejuvenation of the high street, though there is still more work to do to restore it to its former glory.

He said: ‘I can think back to the time I had cancer – people were so supportive and that is something that has really stuck with me.

‘The community here in Lee-on-the-Solent is wonderful and I shall certainly miss that contact with the community.

‘There are some things you just can’t put a price on. That relationship with customers is second to none – and the reason the high street is getting back to how it was before the 1980s is due to their support.’

Although Peter will be stepping back from the shop, the future of a greengrocer in the high street is secure – and he has vowed to remain a part of the community.

He said: ‘We have got another fruiter in so he will be taking the reins when I step down.

‘I am really pleased about that because we have got such a great community out here and I’m glad to hand it over to a similar sort of businessman.’

Peter will be holding a farewell celebration on Saturday, May 26.

He said: ‘We’ll have Caroline Dinenage MP, archdeacon Peter Sutton and members of the former Daedalus Action Group, which had a massive impact on the area during my time in the high street.

‘We’ll also be having a hog roast and live jazz, with the opportunity to meet the new owners of All Seasons Fruiters, so it will be an incredibly special and emotional day for me.’