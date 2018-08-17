Gosport house damaged after tumble dryer fire 

A PROPERTY in Gosport has been left damaged after a fire.

Crews from stations in Gosport and Fareham were called to a blaze started by a tumble dryer in Brockhurst Road at 7.44pm last night.

It originated in the home’s utility room – where one woman present was alerted after her smoke alarm went off.

Immediately she called the emergency services, who arrived and put out the fire using a hose reel and four breathing apparatus.

The resident, thought to be middle-aged, was then treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but did not have to go to hospital.

A spokesperson for Fareham Fire Station said: ‘The utility room was gutted and there was smoke damage throughout the ground floor of the house.

‘Other than the woman, there was no one else in the property at the time.’

Crews issued a stop message after 9pm.