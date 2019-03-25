Gosport house fire: Shock and horror as fire rips through home near Willis Road

PEOPLE who witnessed the aftermath of a blaze ripping through a home have told of their shock.

The blaze at Nyria Way, in Gosport, has completely destroyed what looks to be a bungalow.

House fire at Nyria Way off Willis Road in Gosport. Picture: Daniel Harbut

Dan Harbut, 31, from Lee-on-the-Solent, saw the devastation today.

READ MORE: Firefighters tackle blaze at Gosport home

He said: 'It's literally just the frame of the house left – everything else is completely gone.

'The whole house has been burned down.'

He added: 'It's horrible, I can't even describe it.'

READ MORE: Live updates as firefighters tackle Gosport house fire

Up to 26 firefighters tackled the blaze at its peak and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance is in attendance.

People who saw the blaze have posted on The News’ Facebook page.

Paul Campbell said: ‘Was crazy we were literally just leaving the house and saw the smoke and went and had a look

‘The fire engines were only arriving when we got there.’

Mimi Kelly-Houghton added: ‘I hope all involved are okay.’