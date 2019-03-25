Gosport house fire: Video shows firefighters dealing with aftermath of house blaze

Have your say

This video shows firefighters dealing with the aftermath of a house blaze in Gosport this afternoon.

Twenty-six firefighters were called to Nyria Way, near Willis Road, at about midday today.

House fire at Nyria Way off Willis Road in Gosport. Picture: Daniel Harbut

This video, taken by reporter Neil Fatkin behind the emergency cordon, shows the crews at the scene as they continue to put out the fire.

Pictures from the scene show the fire has caused significant damage to the home.

READ MORE: Gosport house ‘completely gone’ as 26 firefighters battle blaze

Six fire engines from Fareham, Gosport, Cosham and Portchester are currently battling the fire.

READ MORE: Live updates as firefighters tackle Gosport house fire

People are being advised to avoid the area in Gosport this afternoon.

The fire in Nyria Way is near Walpole Park and the Asda Superstore in Cranbourne Industrial Estate.

READ MORE: Shock and horror as fire rips through Gosport home