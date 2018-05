Have your say

A MAN who fell ill while driving and crashed his car into a house is in a stable condition, say police.

The 57-year-old, from Gosport, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for treatment.

It happened on Friday at about 4.20pm, at the junction of Newbroke Road and St Nicholas Avenue in Rowner.

The Vauxhall Astra hit a house, and police said this caused ‘very minor damage’.