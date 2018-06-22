Gosport mayor hits the airwaves during Talking News visit

Have your say

A GROUP that works to give free weekly news to the blind and visually impaired has been praised by a town mayor.

On Wednesday, June 20, the mayor of Gosport Cllr Diane Furlong visited Fareport Talking News in Stubbington.

The service supports people living in the Locks Heath, Warsash, Bursledon, Wickham, Fareham, Gosport and Portchester areas.

Having been interviewed for an upcoming programme, the mayor tried her hand at using the recording desk, under the guidance of Suzie Lyczywek.

Cllr Furlong said: ‘It has been lovely to go to Fareport Talking News and meeting everyone.

‘I actually love reading, it is one of my favourite hobbies but if I couldn’t read I think I would find the talking news invaluable.

‘I think that they do a super job and I am sure that they are very much appreciated.

‘A valuable service all round.’

For more information about the service, people can go to talkingnews-fareport.org.uk.