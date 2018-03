A MOTORCYCLE team raised £3,000 to be shared between three worthy causes.

The Tigers Motorcycle Display Team in Gosport has been fundraising for a year and will donate £1,000 each to Marvels and Meltdowns, Wave 105’s Cash for Kids and Charlie’s Beach Hut.

The co-founders of Gosport-based Marvels and Meltdowns, which supports families of children with ADHD and autism, visited the group during one of its Sunday practices to say thanks for the donation.