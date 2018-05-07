Gosport MP backs grant to celebrate centenary of women getting vote

Have your say

GROUPS are being encouraged to apply for grants to help them mark the centenary of women getting the vote.

The government has made £1.5m available for communities to celebrate, inspire, educate and encourage participation of young people in the democratic process.

Grants are between £2,000 and £65,000 are available.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has welcomed the scheme. She said: ‘The centenary celebrations so far serve as a timely reminder how important our precious democratic freedoms are and how hard won they were.

‘Many Suffragists did not live to see the vote but campaigned on behalf of women and girls not yet born.

‘It is that spirit that I encourage groups in Gosport and the surrounding areas to apply and create a new legacy of those campaigns.

‘I am very pleased to see the government making this grant money available.’

To apply before May 17, visit womensvoteforcenteneryfund.co.uk.