Gosport MP calls for action on ‘thuggish behaviour’ after fellow minister called Nazi

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has called for police to keep a ‘close eye’ on ‘thuggish’ behaviour outside parliament after a minister was called a Nazi.

Tory MP Anna Soubry, supporter of another Brexit referendum, was subjected to a torrent of abuse at Westminster on Monday by protesters.

The MP for Broxtowe was called a ‘liar’ and a ‘Nazi’ as well as ‘scum’as she was speaking to the media.

More than 50 MPs have written to the head of Britain's largest police force to improve their response to abusive protesters outside parliament – a letter which has been signed by both supporters of Brexit and those opposing it.

Writing to Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick, the MPs cited ‘serious concerns’ about the ‘deteriorating public order and security situation’.

Met Police are now investigating whether an offence has been committed.

Prime Minister Theresa May told this morning's cabinet meeting the ‘unacceptable and disgraceful treatment’ was ‘not how debate should be conducted’, her spokesman said.

Later, Speaker John Bercow branded the actions of protesters ‘a type of fascism’.

Meanwhile, Ms Dinenage said: ‘I didn’t sign the letter but I am concerned that what began as legitimate protest has segued into something more thuggish and threatening. I do think the police need to keep a close eye on this.’