Have your say

A TEA party will be taking place at a nursery this week, in honour of Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle.

Marvels and Meltdowns will be hosting the event tomorrow, May 16, in its Little Waves Centre in Mill Lane, Gosport.

The tea party will be running from 12.30pm-2pm, costing £2 per child.

Crafts, games and food will all be available for visitors.

People are invited to wear red, white and blue to the tea party.