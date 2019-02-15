Gosport OAP admits ‘celebrations are on hold’ after learning of 25p a week pension rise

IN THE grand scheme of money winners it will not go down in history as one of the all-time great windfalls.

When Gosport pensioner Eddie Keen opened a letter on behalf of his wife Glenis from the Department for Work and Pensions, it’s fair to say he was not exactly blown over with joy.

As the 77-year-old peeled back the official looking envelope he was left stunned by the not so grand announcement that his retired nurse wife, who is due to turn 80 later this month and has dementia, would be able to toast the milestone with a not-so-bumper 25p a week state pension rise.

Flabbergasted Eddie joked: ‘We haven’t quite won the lottery – I don’t think we will be celebrating just yet. We might be able to buy a packet of crisps with the money or buy a £1 coffee from Wetherspoons at the end of the month.’

The letter read: ‘Now that you are approaching 80 you are entitled to a higher amount of state pension. Age addition of 25p per week will be payable from your 80th birthday.’

The note went on to helpfully point out that ‘you can appeal against this decision’ before warning: ‘But you cannot appeal until we have looked at the decision again’.

Former dockyard worker Eddie, who has been married to Glenis for 53 years, said of the increase: ‘It’s not worth the paper it’s written on – it’s such a pittance of a rise.

‘When I opened the letter I thought it was a joke.’

Asked if he thinks he will get a similar rise, he replied: ‘It might have gone up by 3p a week when I turn 80 if I’m lucky.’