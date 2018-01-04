Gosport project on First World War given £10,000

CASH has been given to raise awareness of a town’s contribution to the First World War.

Gosport Heritage Open Days has been awarded £10,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund’s First World War: Then and Now programme.

Fort Brockhurst

It comes as the open days have helped show what Gosport did during the war.

Ralph Booker, project manager, said: ‘We are delighted to have been awarded the grant and we look forward to working with our local organisations to tell the story about Gosport’s role in the war and how peace was celebrated in 1918.’

The project will look at the last year of the war and there will be 12 workshops. It will focus on Fort Brockhurst and its use as a demobilization station in 1918.