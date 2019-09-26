Gosport pub undergoes £50,000 refurbishment - after punter put his foot through the floor

A Gosport pub has undergone a £50,000 refurbishment, which included a new floor being laid after a pool-playing local put his foot through the old floorboards.

The Queens Head, in Brockhurst Road, has been closed since Monday, September 2 and will reopen tomorrow.

Landlords (l-r) Sara Farrell and Laura Barrett. Picture: Sarah Standing (240919-7387)

The pub’s old floor was in need of replacement even before one visitor left a hole in it last month, according to one of the pub’s landladies, Sara Farrell.

She said: ‘He had only had a couple of drinks while he was playing pool.

‘He just stepped forward to take a shot and his foot went through the floor.

‘He was okay. We bought him a nice pint to say sorry and he was happy!’

The Queens Head in Brockhurst Road, Gosport, is due to reopen on Friday, September 27, after a three week refurbishment. Picture: Sarah Standing (240919-7408)

The bar has also been expanded.

Fellow landlady Laura Barrett admitted it had felt ‘dingy’ prior to the facelift.

She added: ‘It never felt clean.

‘Now we have opened up the bar so it feels a lot more bright and spacious.

‘It’s easier to see our smiling faces behind the bar!’

The pub, which is tenanted by Enterprise Inns, last underwent a refurbishment more than 10 years ago.

The improvements are a joint investment from the pub company and the landladies.

Sara and Laura funded the refurbishment of the kitchen and toilets as well as spending £3,500 of their own money on a new play area with an accessible swing.

Mum-of-four Sara, whose nine-year-old son has cerebral palsy, said the pair want to make the pub more accessible.

She said: ‘We’re a family pub but not all kids are the same.

‘Some kids have additional needs.

‘We are hoping to add more accessible equipment.’

Laura wanted to thank friends and family who have volunteered their time to help complete the work at the Queen’s Head.

She added: ‘Their help has made a massive difference.’

Punters will now be able to enjoy an expanded range of gins – as well as the additions of Birra Moretti and Strongbrow Dark Fruits on tap.

The pub will reopen tomorrow at 12pm.

A family fun day, featuring a bouncy castle and barbecue, will take place on Saturday from 11am.

Live bands are due to play every Friday and Saturday, with a meat raffle and games on Sundays.