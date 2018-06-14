Gosport’s ‘Blade Runner’ gets set for Golden Mile challenge

A RUNNER is gearing up for the Gosport Golden Mile this weekend – the first goal he set himself after getting his prosthetic leg.

Loyd Durham, 41, had an operation in February to give him a new lease of life, after battling Type 1 diabetes for 20 years.

Now, having become used to his new prosthetic limb, the Gosport man is preparing to take on the Golden Mile along Stokes Bay this weekend – the first true test of its capabilities.

Loyd only took his first steps with the prosthetic back in April – but says he is determined to make it to the finish line.

He said: ‘I had the operation itself 19 weeks ago, but my recovery has gone really well thanks to the people that have been supporting.

‘The Golden Mile has been my focus ever since I had the operation.

‘I wanted to get back to running like I always had done and the Golden Mile will be my first stepping stone in getting back to that.

‘The training has been going really well.

‘I’ve been working very closely with my physio from getting used to the prosthetic to doing full strength training, mobility exercises and circuits.

‘I’ve even managed to get back into swimming now, which has been an incredible feeling.

‘I must say, swimming with a leg missing did take a fair bit of getting used to.’

Loyd, who lives in Broadlands Drive, is a member of the Gosport Road Runners – a group for runners of all abilities in the borough.

He said: ‘It’s effectively a mile along Stokes Bay from GAFIRS to the Bayside Cabin.

‘I’ve been eager to run the last couple of weeks – I had a few injuries while I was still getting used to the prosthetic.

‘But about three or four weeks ago I hit a turning point and have been rapidly progressing since then.

‘I’m not quite as fast as I used to be before the operation, but my goal for the Golden Mile is simply to make it to the finishing line.

‘I used to be able to run a mile in about seven minutes; the last time I tried it I finished in 12 minutes, which I am very happy with.

‘This is something that I have been looking forward to doing ever since the operation, and I can’t wait to get to the finish line.

The Stokes Bay Golden Mile will be taking place on Sunday, June 17 at 9.30am.

The event will then be followed by the Golden 5k.